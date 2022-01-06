Sweet Valley High’s Brittany Daniel Welcomes Baby After Her Twin Sister Donates Egg

Watch : Brittany Daniel & Adam Touni's Wedding Dance Off

Twin sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel share a lot in common—even aside from their genes.

The pair co-starred in the TV series Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997 as Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, and now they're sharing an even more emotional experience.

Brittany learned she may not be able to have children due to her fight with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, per People. That's when sister Cynthia stepped in to donate her own egg so that Brittany and husband Adam Touni could have a child of their own.

Their daughter, Hope Rose Touni, was born on Oct. 24, 2021. This week, the actresses discussed their heartwarming journey with People.

"I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her," Cynthia said. "I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"

Brittany, 45, reflected, "We are so intertwined... Everything that's hers is mine and everything that's mine is hers."