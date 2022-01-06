The White Lotus Books a New Hotel Guest for Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Goodbye, New Jersey. Hello, paradise.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli took to Instagram to confirm that he's joining season two of The White Lotus. Not only were fans thrilled to learn of Imperioli's addition, but his statement also seemed to confirm that fan-favorite cast member Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for the new season.

"Very excited to be joining Mike White and team," he wrote in addition to tagging Coolidge and HBO.

This confirmation comes after Deadline reported details on Imperioli's new character: Dominic Di Grasso. Per the report, the White Lotus newcomer's plot involves traveling with his elderly father and recent college grad son. Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, for which he won an Emmy in 2004.

The White Lotus was renewed for a second season in August after viewers couldn't get enough of the hotel dramedy. The series, which debuted July 11 on HBO, follows the high jinks of hotel guests and staff at a luxury resort in Hawaii.

In addition to Coolidge, season one's ensemble cast included Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.