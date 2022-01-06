The White Lotus Books a New Hotel Guest for Season 2

Goodbye, New Jersey. Hello, paradise.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli took to Instagram to confirm that he's joining season two of The White Lotus. Not only were fans thrilled to learn of Imperioli's addition, but his statement also seemed to confirm that fan-favorite cast member Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for the new season.
"Very excited to be joining Mike White and team," he wrote in addition to tagging Coolidge and HBO.
This confirmation comes after Deadline reported details on Imperioli's new character: Dominic Di Grasso. Per the report, the White Lotus newcomer's plot involves traveling with his elderly father and recent college grad son. Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, for which he won an Emmy in 2004.
The White Lotus was renewed for a second season in August after viewers couldn't get enough of the hotel dramedy. The series, which debuted July 11 on HBO, follows the high jinks of hotel guests and staff at a luxury resort in Hawaii.
In addition to Coolidge, season one's ensemble cast included Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.
So what can we expect from season two? The new season will likely not take place in Hawaii. Instead, the Mike White-created series will follow a different group of hotel guests—excluding Coolidge's Tanya character—at another White Lotus property.
"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said following the renewal news. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."
The White Lotus is a hit among critics and viewers, with Coolidge even being nominated for both a 2022 Critics' Choice Television Award and a Golden Globe in their respective Best Supporting Actress categories. Despite being the breakout star, Coolidge took time at the 2021 Emmys to credit her co-stars for an incredible season.
"I think it's buzz for the entire cast," she told Live From E!: 2021 Emmys host Karamo at the time. "And I think Mike White created the most incredible show ever. Yeah, I think the other cast members are gonna be up for something."
