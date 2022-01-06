Meghan McCain Reacts to Critics Who Are "Triggered By My Body"

Watch : Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View"

Meghan McCain is fed up!

The former host of The View took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to speak out against those who talk negatively about her physical appearance.

"It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it," she wrote.

The 37-year-old daughter of John McCain didn't call out anyone or any incident specifically, but said the problem is with "multiple people."

"Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies," she added.

McCain was met with numerous tweets of support from those who agreed that body shaming should always be off-limits.

"Spending even one second talking about your body is complete nonsense on their part," replied one user. "You're exactly right. Eating disorders are rampant among young girls and the pressure to be perfect and they have no right adding to this problem."