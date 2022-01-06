Meghan McCain Reacts to Critics Who Are "Triggered By My Body"

Meghan McCain is fed up!
The former host of The View took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to speak out against those who talk negatively about her physical appearance.
"It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it," she wrote.
The 37-year-old daughter of John McCain didn't call out anyone or any incident specifically, but said the problem is with "multiple people."
"Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies," she added.
McCain was met with numerous tweets of support from those who agreed that body shaming should always be off-limits.
"Spending even one second talking about your body is complete nonsense on their part," replied one user. "You're exactly right. Eating disorders are rampant among young girls and the pressure to be perfect and they have no right adding to this problem."
"There are lots of things to criticize you about, but your body sure as hell isn't one of them," echoed another.
This isn't the first time McCain has spoken out on the subject. Back in 2019, after she shared a photo dressed in hot pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month, one Twitter user rudely suggested she should go on a diet.
"It's harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders," McCain clapped back. "I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it."
The columnist, who shares 15-month-old daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, also stated that she never had to watch her weight to get the man or job of her dreams.
"Hope young girls see me and know they don't have to diet either," she added.