Does Clayton Echard Want His Exes to Go on Bachelor in Paradise? He says…

We can already hear Wells Adams shaking up some summer cocktails!
Clayton Echard's season may have just started, but we're already day-dreaming about paradise—ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, that is. In an E! News exclusive interview, Clayton revealed whether or not he would want the contestants from his season to join an upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. And apparently, he would love it.
"I would be very excited for them to go find love," the Bachelor said of his eliminated contestants. "I know that a lot of guys off Michelle's journey are gonna be on [Bachelor in Paradise] as well. There's so many stand-up guys and girls from both sides of it that I'm like, excited.
He continued, "I know these people now. I want to see who's gonna end up with who because I think there's gonna be so much potential for a lot of happy couples to walk out of there."
Would wE! want our friends dating our exes? Uh, no. But Clayton's a better person than us.
Clayton's comments follow The Bachelor's season premiere, where he said goodbye to nine women, with two of them being sent home before the rose ceremony.
Of the women sent home on Jan. 3's episode, Salley left the show before it even began. After knocking on Clayton's door, telling him that she was previously engaged—and supposed to get married that very day—she comes to the realization that she can no longer go on with the show. Though he felt a connection with her, as E! previously reported, he "respects her for making that decision."
Later on in the episode, Claire got sent home for going around saying she "hated" Clayton, which may have been a Bachelor Nation first.
Personally, we'd love to see Salley on the upcoming season of BIP so she can get a second (or is it third?) shot at love. And you know what? Just to spice things up, we'll even throw Claire on the island as well.
Watch Clayton fall in love as his season of The Bachelor continues every Monday on ABC.