90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Retiring From "Fart Jar Business" After Hospitalization

She who smelt it, dealt it.
In recent months, 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has become an unexpected TikTok star after documenting her unconventional business: selling jars of her farts.
According to a TikTok video, the TLC reality star sometimes makes $45,000 in one week from her smelly gig. But after a recent health scare, Stephanie is changing up her business plan.
In an interview with the content-sourcing agency Jam Press, Stephanie opened up about her recent hospitalization that she claims was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.
"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," she told the outlet via New York Post. "It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."
In an Instagram post on Jan. 4, Stephanie did offer loyal customers some hope with another option.
"So by now you may have ‘caught wind' that I am retiring from the fart jar business soon and branching out into the digital world of NFT's!" she wrote. "My NFT fart jar collection has launched and is available to mint."
For those questioning Stephanie's farting business, you are not alone. In recent weeks, many users criticized the gig, which forced the reality star to address the judgement.
In a TikTok video shared on Dec. 15, she wrote, "People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I've made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars."
She also defended herself over backlash that her product is a "rip-off" in a recent video shared to her YouTube channel.
"When you take into account the cost of shipping and handling, the amount of food I have to eat in order to produce the farts, the amount of energy and exertion it goes into creating those farts, the flower petals that go into the fart jars which then capture the scent and also every single fart jar comes with a handwritten note, that takes time," she argued.
"Time equals money," Stephanie continued. "So when you total up everything, all of the effort and the natural resources that go into creating this once-in-a-lifetime product, then it really is a good deal when you think about it."