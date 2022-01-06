90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Retiring From "Fart Jar Business" After Hospitalization

Watch : "90 Day" PS5 Bribe, "RHOM" Foot Wash & Tyra vs. Twitter

She who smelt it, dealt it.

In recent months, 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has become an unexpected TikTok star after documenting her unconventional business: selling jars of her farts.

According to a TikTok video, the TLC reality star sometimes makes $45,000 in one week from her smelly gig. But after a recent health scare, Stephanie is changing up her business plan.

In an interview with the content-sourcing agency Jam Press, Stephanie opened up about her recent hospitalization that she claims was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," she told the outlet via New York Post. "It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."