Hilary Duff Is Officially Hosting This Part of The Bachelor: See the First Look

This is what dreams are made of! The Bachelor star Clayton Echard has enlisted the help of Hilary Duff and Ziwe for his first group dates of the season.

Become a guest host on The Bachelor? Hilary Duff says, "Why not?" 

The How I Met Your Father actress will join leading man Clayton Echard as he looks for love on his very first group date of the season in next week's episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 10.  

As part of the group date activity, Hilary will enlist "the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party," according to the episode's synopsis.

However, the party planning comes with its very own dramatic turn "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids," causing the others to have "strong feelings to share" about the experience. 

But Hilary won't be the only famous friend coming in to aid Clayton on his quest to find true love. The former football player also enlisted the help of comedian and writer Ziwe, who will accompany him on the episode's second group date and help him spot the red flags of his potential suitors before he gets down on one knee.

Which is a good thing because, back in December, the 28-year-old star told E! News that he had found his special someone while filming the reality show. 

ABC

"I did find love," he shared. "As far as what that looks like, I think that's where everyone has to tune in and find out. Because I'll just say it was a wild ride and I did find it."

It's still a few months away until Bachelor Nation will get to see which of the show's 22 current contestants will become the lucky lady who receives Clayton's final rose.

For now, scroll on to see the photos from his very first group dates. 

ABC
Hilary Duff and Clayton Echard

Hilary Duff joins Clayton Echard as a special guest host on The Bachelor's first group date. 

ABC
Hilary Duff

Cute and casual! Hilary looked stunning in a white tank top, blue jeans and brown clogs. 

ABC
Dream Team

Clayton and Hilary appeared to be fast friends as they chatted together.

ABC
True Blue

Clayton seems deep in thought as he attends the season's first group date. 

ABC
A Little Help From My Friends

As a celebrity guest on the show, Hilary helped Clayton decide the winner of the first group date.

ABC
Party Planners

Clayton and Hilary tasked the show's contestants with planning a "dream Beverly Hills birthday party."

ABC
Blues Begone

Clayton looks effortlessly cool while dressed in a dark blue buttoned shirt, brown shorts and white sneakers.

ABC
No Red Flags Here

Comedian Ziwe joins Clayton on his second group date to help him discover if the ladies have any red flags.

ABC
Everything's Coming Up Roses

Clayton looks hopeful for the future as he clasps his hands together at the second group date. 

ABC
Red Flag Ahead!

Ziwe and Clayton pose in front of the sign for the second group date's activity.

ABC
Polo Prince

The leading man looks calm and confident in a polo shirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers. 

ABC
Class Is in Session!

Ziwe channels her inner teacher as she smiles in a desk chair and kicks her feet up. 

