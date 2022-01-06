Watch Hype House Influencers Address LILHUDDY's Exit in Tense Sneak Peek

The house doesn't seem too hyped about this!
Chase Hudson a.k.a. LILHUDDY moved out of the Hype House and the rest of his housemates are not happy about it. In an exclusive sneak peek of Netflix's Hype House, which premieres Jan. 7, TikTok influencers Thomas Petrou and Mia Hayward discuss Chase's exit from the house.
"The way that Chase moved out was disrespectful," Mia says in the video, "Rude as f––k. I don't even know how you could do that to one of your friends."
The clip flashes back to footage from three months prior, where Thomas explains what exactly went down, noting, "Chase handled this absolutely horribly. A month ago he sat in a meeting and said, ‘I'm moving in with you guys 100 percent,' and then secretly looked for houses without telling anyone. Then he got it, and had a manager call me and ask if I could pay for it."
Reflecting on the drama, Thomas continues, "I texted Chase, I was frustrated with him and I was just like, 'Dude come on, you need to be a man and talk to me in person like we've been friends for so long."
"I told him, 'I'm only going to cover a year's rent if you're going to be posting the bang videos, and he said, 'Ok,'" Thomas explains. "Then what does he do? He moves out and he doesn't post any. It's either time for him to move on and stop trying to get those benefits or accept them and help us."
Watch the drama unfold when Hype House premieres Jan. 7 on Netflix.