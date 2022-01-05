Meagan Good Reflects on Personal "Transitions" Amid DeVon Franklin Divorce

Focusing on the good.

Meagan Good's marriage to DeVon Franklin may have come to an end, but the Think Like A Man actress is choosing to concentrate on new beginnings.

Good appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Real and although she didn't address her divorce specifically, the 40-year-old touched on changes, both personally and professionally, that have come her way in the past year.

"It's been amazing, like so many transitions," she said. "Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40."

"It's been a whirlwind with the show and the movies," she added, referring to her role on the Amazon Prime comedy series Harlem. "It's crazy. It's a blessing."

Spitting with her husband of nine years isn't the only major shakeup in Good's life. She also admitted she stopped drinking last spring.