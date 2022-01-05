E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Bizarre Photos of Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Taken Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Romances

Amid news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are moving on from each other, a 2019 photo shoot featuring their new partners, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox, resurfaced to the delight of fans.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 05, 2022 10:57 PM

The universe works in mysterious ways. Case in point: This photo shoot featuring Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kanye "Ye" West's latest flame, Julia Fox.

As news spreads that the couple formerly known as Kimye have moved on amid their ongoing divorce, a 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot featuring their new partners has resurfaced—proving that when it comes down to it, we're all living in a Kardashian-West world.

The peculiar spread, shot by 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, showed Pete as a tattooed Ken doll opposite of Julia's Barbie persona. In the accompanying profile of the Saturday Night Live star, Tommy noted that she initially "threw out a Ken Doll concept" during a brainstorming session, but Pete "challenged me to go darker, something that leaned into his struggle with depression, which he has been admirably public about."

As for Julia's casting, Tommy said she made for "the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete's Ken" after appearing in Uncut Gems, a movie that was produced by the 28-year-old comedian's friend, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Fast forward to now: Pete and Julia, 31, are once again intertwined through their link to Kim, 41, and Ye, 44. Even Paper magazine made a note of it on Jan. 5, writing on Instagram alongside pictures from the shoot, "These images tell a story. What that story is, I'm not exactly sure."

If you haven't been keeping up, Kim started dating Pete late last year shortly after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. Ever since E! News confirmed their relationship in November, the two have been spending more time together both in Los Angeles, where Kim resides, and Pete's native New York.

Though Ye previously made a public plea for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to "run right back" to him, he sparked romance rumors with Julia after they were spotted having dinner in Miami on New Year's Day. The two continued fuel dating speculations a few days later when they attended a showing of Broadway's Slave Play—with a source telling E! News that the pair "went back to the same hotel" at the end of the night.

Could this be the cosmos playing cupid? Only time will tell. For now, scroll on to see photos from Pete and Julia's Paper magazine spread.

Tommy Dorfman for PAPER Magazine
Life in Plastic

Pete and Julia appeared in a Barbie-inspired photo shoot for Paper magazine in 2019.

Tommy Dorfman for PAPER Magazine
Something Twisted

In an profile about Pete for the magazine, photographer Tommy Dorfman said she "threw out a Ken Doll concept" to the comedian, but he "challenged me to go darker, something that leaned into his struggle with depression, which he has been admirably public about."

Tommy Dorfman for PAPER Magazine
Childhood Memories

Tommy said the concept came to her when Pete said he slept in a car-shaped bed growing up.

Tommy Dorfman for PAPER Magazine
All Dolled Up

According to Tommy, Julia was "the perfect outer-borough Barbie to Pete's Ken."

