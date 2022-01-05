E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns Amid Surge

The 2022 Grammy Awards will not take place on its scheduled date amid a spike in COVID-19 infections, fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant.

By Corinne Heller Jan 05, 2022 9:54 PMTags
MusicAwardsGrammys
Watch: Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

It's a no-go for the 2022 Grammys, for now.

The annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, will not take place on its previously scheduled date on Jan. 31 and has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, the Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The move comes amid a global surge fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus.

This marks the second year in a row that the date for the Grammys, typically held in January or February, has been pushed back due to a coronavirus spike since the pandemic started in March 2020.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," organizers said in a statement to E! News. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

photos
2022 Grammy Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

The statement continued, "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks.  We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

.(Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

The Grammy Awards were previously set to air live in front of an audience at its usual venue, the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Sources told Variety that even though the stadium has a basketball or hockey game or a concert booked nearly every night until mid-April, enough artists and executives voiced reluctance about appearing at the Grammys.

Last year, the 2021 Grammys were postponed from January to March amid a COVID-19 surge that began the previous fall. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony and was supposed to reprise his role this year.

The 2022 Grammy nominees were announced in November and include artists such as Taylor SwiftOlivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. Drake was nominated for two awards but later withdrew his nominations.

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

4

Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29

5

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian's Phone Screen Got a Makeover Thanks to Penelope

HBO Max Pulls Chris Noth from And Just Like That Finale

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns Amid Surge

Where to Buy TikTok's Favorite Pat McGrath Lipstick Before It's Gone!

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Split After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

It Girls Prove That Nike Air Force 1’s Are Here to Stay

Does Jana Kramer Have a New Boyfriend? All the Signs She’s Moving On