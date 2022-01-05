Where to Buy TikTok's Favorite Pat McGrath Lipstick Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to TikTok, we've found new foundations we are completely obsessed with, a face mask that instantly detoxes your face in five minutes, a color correcting treatment that's a total must-have, and a ton of other beauty and skincare goodies we wished we would've bought sooner. Now there'a a lipgloss that TikTok has been completely obsessed with lately, and we just know you will be too!
Pat McGrath Labs' OpuLUST: Gloss is the latest beauty product to take over TikTok after several TikTokers like @jourdansloane posted videos of them putting on their "new favorite" glittery lipgloss. The lip gloss is said to make your lips sparkle "supernaturally." The formula is made of a luxurious ultra fine pearl base, which creates a nice glassy shine. It's also non-sticky, goes on real smooth and lasts a long time.
It comes in eight shades ranging from a light lavender to a dark sparkly red, but one shade has already sold out. Given its popularity in recent weeks, we highly suggest snagging one for yourself before other shades sell out as well.
Read on to learn more and to shop one for yourself.
Pat McGrath Labs OpuLUST: Gloss
Pat McGrath's OpuLUST: Gloss is a lipgloss that's unlike any other. It has a holographic effect, a cushiony feel and a non-sticky, balm-like texture. There are eight gorgeous shades to choose from including Lavendaring (a cool-toned lavender), Glowing Garnet (a dark sparkly red), and the popular Naked Rose, a warm-toned, medium pink with flecks of pink and gold.
Wondering what others say about these glosses? Just check out the following reviews.
"My favorite gloss! Perfectly formulated. Beautiful colors, one swipe coverage, moisturizing and long lasting."
"I love these glosses so much I want to drown in them."
"The OpuLUST: Glosses are amazing. I have several of them and my absolute favorite is Sunscape. I love the way they feel on my lips and they look beautiful alone or over a lipstick liner. Would love to see more options. Love them!"
"Amazing lipgloss. The most impressive I've ever used."
"I am absolutely obsessed with this gloss! It is everything it's advertised as and then some. It is all about the sparkle! I love the variety of shades and the multifaceted glitter. It has enough coverage to stand on its own, but works great as a topper. It's long lasting and feels great! I get tons of compliments any time I wear it. If you love to sparkle, you won't be disappointed."
