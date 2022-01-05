Does Jana Kramer Have a New Boyfriend? All the Signs She's Moving On After Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer appears to be starting the New Year on a romantic note.
Fans of the former One Tree Hill star are convinced she is moving on from her divorce to Mike Cassuin with a new man.
In recent weeks, Jana, 38, has been sharing photos and videos with a guy named Ian, who describes himself online as a "girl dad" who is "not an athlete."
Earlier this week, the Nashville resident shared a photo on Instagram Stories where he hugged Jana near a snowman. And on Jan. 4, the pair shared outtakes from their attempts at creating a TikTok video together.
Upon further investigating, the pair appears to have been hanging out for several weeks. On Christmas Day, Ian shared a photo from his motorcycle after he gave Jana a ride around town.
And fans are speculating that the pair may have enjoyed a trip to Florida in early December. On Dec. 7, Jana documented her stay at the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. "Taking a minute to reflect on the last few days of peace and chasing joy," she wrote.
Ian also shared photos from the resort on Dec. 14 writing, "New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life. For the first time in more than a decade (or more) I actually celebrated my birthday," Jana later commented on the post with the fire and heart emoji and has been leaving supportive messages on his posts since November.
Back in April, Jana filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage. They share children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3.
While the couple was open about the highs and lows of their relationship on podcasts and their best-selling memoir, Jana recently admitted to shifting her mindset in how much she will share in the future.
"I don't want to be embarrassed again," she said on the Dec. 16 episode of her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast. "I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I. I tried to change the narrative because I believed that we could have made it work but I also, when it happened again, now I look like a frickin' idiot, I look like a girl who should have left a long time ago. I felt stupid and I don't want that to happen again. I'm so afraid."
Jana added, "Me tagging him, I'm starting to warm up to the idea but it's still just this like, I'm just so scared to be burned again. And hearing comments from people being like, 'Oh, you moved on too fast' and 'Oh, of course it didn't work out, because you moved on too fast.' And I take that stuff, unfortunately, to like, heart."
Ultimately, Jana's openness and candor has built a community of listeners who relate to her stories. And yes, they spot all the clues of her possible new romance including the moment she accidentally called her podcast producer "Ian" instead of his real name, Easton, during the Nov. 22 episode.
Must be love on the brain.