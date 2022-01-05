Nicolas Cage Says Karaoke Is "Supposed To Be Private" After His Viral 2019 Performance of "Purple Rain"

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage does not want you to see him singing in the purple rain.

As part of The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actor Roundtable, the National Treasure actor admitted that he's hung up the mic for good after a video of him singing one of Prince's iconic hits surfaced online in April 2019.

"For me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince's ‘Purple Rain' and it went everywhere," he told fellow panelists Jonathan Majors, Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage and Simon Rex, "and I said, 'I'm not going to karaoke anymore.'"

Garfield immediately encouraged Cage to grab the microphone once again. "Don't steal the gift from the world," he said. "You need to keep giving."

But Cage didn't appear too convinced. "Karaoke's supposed to be private," he explained. "It's like a prayer."

"Nic is just using this platform to get out his gripes," Garfield teased.

With their quick humor, the actors came together to try to solve the mystery behind the person who leaked Cage's now-viral performance, ultimately settling on an unusual perpetrator: Rain Man, a horse that Cage rode while filming Butcher's Crossing that he said "wanted to kill me."