The Checkerboard Trend Is Coming For the Cow Print in 2022

We're only five days into 2022 and there's already a few apparent trends set to take over our Instagram feeds this year. One of them being the checkerboard print!

Just like the cow print, which was prevalent in fashion and home décor in 2021, you'll be seeing checkerboard everywhere if you aren't already dressed from head to toe in the classic print. We're not mad about the trend either! The print is not only accessible, but it's so easy to mix and match with other colors and patterns.

Whether you're looking to spice up your wardrobe or home, we rounded up 20 ways you can checker-fy your life in the new year. Scroll below for the clothes, pillows, cups, tech accessories and handbags that will elevate any Instagram post!