E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Checkerboard Trend Is Coming For the Cow Print in 2022

Checker-fy your life with these sweaters, homegoods, bags and shoes.

By Emily Spain Jan 05, 2022 8:39 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
E-Comm Checkerboard Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're only five days into 2022 and there's already a few apparent trends set to take over our Instagram feeds this year. One of them being the checkerboard print!

Just like the cow print, which was prevalent in fashion and home décor in 2021, you'll be seeing checkerboard everywhere if you aren't already dressed from head to toe in the classic print. We're not mad about the trend either! The print is not only accessible, but it's so easy to mix and match with other colors and patterns.

Whether you're looking to spice up your wardrobe or home, we rounded up 20 ways you can checker-fy your life in the new year. Scroll below for the clothes, pillows, cups, tech accessories and handbags that will elevate any Instagram post!

read
17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like an It Girl

Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket - Wild Fable™

Bundle up in style! This green checker puffer will add a pop of color to any outfit.

$25
Target

ASOS Design 90s Shoulder Bag with Checkerboard Faux Fur in Brown

Store your lip gloss, hand cream, wallet and more in this adorable faux fur bag!

$27
ASOS

Trending Stories

1

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

2

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

Women's 3D Print Casual Top

You can dress this mesh top up or down—it makes for one fun layer!

$18
Amazon

Checkered Pattern Warm Bucket Cap by MollyDesignsFinds

Choose from three unique colorways and up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with this plush bucket cap

$14
$12
Etsy

Black and White Checker Phone Case

In need of a new phone case? This checkerboard style will keep your precious device safe while elevating your mirror selfies.

$60
Casetify

CAGOS Compatible with Airpods Case

Compliment your new checkered phone case with this Airpods case!

$13
Amazon

Double Checkin' Crop

This halter top paired with some leather pants would make the perfect outfit for a night out.

$30
Free People

Pendleton UO Exclusive Checkered Jacket

You can never have too many fleece jackets during the winter! This one even has a stand-up collar and side pockets to keep you extra toasty.

$169
Urban Outfitters

Check VI - Green — Checkerboard Print Travel Mug by Galaxy Eyes

Make your morning commute more bearable thanks to this double-walled checkerboard mug!

$33
Society6

Checkers Carry On Scarf Set

Treat yourself or someone you love to this checker scarf and tote set! It's such a good deal.

$68
Free People

Miss Selfridge Camel Checkerboard Set

This set was meant for Instagram! You can pair it with sneakers for a casual look or strappy sandals for a GNO.

$93
ASOS

18K Gold Plated Checkered Ring by TheLittleStatementSH

Upgrade your ring game with one (or two) of these 18K gold plated rings! Even better, there's a few other bold designs to choose from, so you can mix and match.

$28
$17
Etsy

Checkered Large Hair Claw Clip (2-Piece)

Our two favorite trends: checkerboard and claw clips. This 2-pack is a steal!

$15
Amazon

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Sneakers

We can't forget about these classic Vans sneakers when talking about the checkerboard trend! Not only are they so comfy, but you can slip them on and they'll match with just about anything.

$50
ASOS

Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardi - Disco Check

This super soft crewneck cardigan is so cute! Wear it with some mom jeans and sneakers for a stylish everyday look.

$149
Lisa Says Gah

Neutral Checker Print Checker Board Pillow Case

Maximalist décor is in for 2022, so add one or two of these checkerboard pillows to your couch or bedscape!

$42
Etsy

Momi Vintage Checkered Cutting Board

Continue the checkerboard theme throughout your home with this unique cutting board! Made with reclaimed maple and cherry wood, this kitchen must-have will make meal prep a tad more fun.

$155
Nordstrom

Checkered Glass Mugs by DiavolaDecorandMore

Brb, we're adding a few of these checkered glass mugs to our cart! 

$35
Etsy

Ready for more fashionable must-haves? Check out this $20 balloon sleeve top that has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon!

Trending Stories

1

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

2

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

4
Exclusive

What’s Next For "Hurt" Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

5

Corey Gamble Supports Tristan Thompson Following Paternity Results

Latest News

Why You Need Aerie's Crossover Flare Leggings in Your Life

Exclusive

Search Party Stars Promise a "Campier" Fifth and Final Season

Kourtney Kardashian's Phone Screen Got a Makeover Thanks to Penelope

HBO Max Pulls Chris Noth from And Just Like That Finale

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns Amid Surge

Where to Buy TikTok's Favorite Pat McGrath Lipstick Before It's Gone!

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Split After Almost 4 Years of Marriage