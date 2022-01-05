Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble Shows Support for Tristan Thompson After Apology to Khloe Kardashian

Corey Gamble is rooting for Tristan Thompson.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the 41-year-old talent manager publicly showed his support for the NBA star, attending the Sacramento Kings' match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.
Although the Kings lost to the Lakers 114-122, Corey—who is currently dating Kris Jenner—continued to root for Tristan following the game. In video footage obtained by E! News, he was seen holding up the NBA star's No. 13 jersey to the paparazzi as he made his way to his car.
The sighting came just days after Tristan, 30, revealed that a paternity test had determined that he indeed fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses. In addition, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Following the bombshell news, a source told E! News that Khloe is "still very upset" about how things unfolded but is moving on.
"After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another," the insider noted. "She knows she deserves so much better."
And while Corey may seem to have Tristan's back amid the paternity lawsuit, the source said the rest of Khloe's family "is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."
Khloe and Tristan broke up last spring after rekindling their romance in fall 2020.
For her part, Maralee exclusively told E! News in December, "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."
"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," she said in part in a statement. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."