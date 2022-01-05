Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble Shows Support for Tristan Thompson After Apology to Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Corey Gamble Supports Tristan Thompson After Khloe Kardashian Apology

Corey Gamble is rooting for Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the 41-year-old talent manager publicly showed his support for the NBA star, attending the Sacramento Kings' match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Although the Kings lost to the Lakers 114-122, Corey—who is currently dating Kris Jenner—continued to root for Tristan following the game. In video footage obtained by E! News, he was seen holding up the NBA star's No. 13 jersey to the paparazzi as he made his way to his car.

The sighting came just days after Tristan, 30, revealed that a paternity test had determined that he indeed fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses. In addition, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."