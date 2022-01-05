See Emma Watson's Magical Response to That Photo of Emma Roberts in the Harry Potter Special

Ten points to Gryffindor, er Emma Watson, for this magical response.
If you're a Potterhead, then you've probably already watched the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max. You've also likely heard about that viral mix-up in which a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was accidentally featured in the program instead of a throwback pic of Watson.
Not that the error spelled any sort of trouble for the franchise's Hermione Granger. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 5, Watson reshared the picture of Roberts—a decades-old snap of the now-30-year-old actress wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse ears—and laughed off the whole situation.
"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," the 31-year-old actress wrote in the caption along with a laughing emoji, "#EmmaSistersForever."
Later that day, Roberts issued a reply. "Haha!" she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I don't believe that! @emmawatson."
Fans couldn't get enough of Watson's post. "LMFAO," one commenter wrote. "Oh god Emma I didn't expect you'd do this." Added another, ""HAHAHAHAHAHAHA NOT EMMA ACKNOWLEDGING THE ERROR."
Watson and Roberts weren't the only ones to react to the mistake. After the blunder spread online, producers of the special thanked eagle-eyed viewers for catching it.
"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" they said in a statement obtained by E! News. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."
Of course, the photo faux pas wasn't the only moment from the special that had fans buzzing. Throughout the show, which was released two decades after the first Harry Potter movie's release, Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs and more members of the cast shared memories of and insights about working on the films.
