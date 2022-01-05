E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grey’s Anatomy and Other ABC Drama Series Pause Production Due to COVID-19

On Jan. 5, it was reported that ABC hit-medical drama Grey's Anatomy, along with other series, have paused their production. See which series are affected here.

Looks like Meredith Grey will be hanging up her lab coat for a bit.

On Jan. 5, TVLine reported that that they have delayed the restart of production on at least three Los Angeles-based television series—including Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookiedue to the Omicron variant COVID-surge. The series were set to resume production the week of Jan. 3, but are now rescheduled to begin the week of Jan. 10.

According to the report, this pause in production is out of precaution and not due to any cast-specific outbreak. While this is not the news TV fans were hoping to receive, we're happy to share that the production pause is not predicted to impact any of the show's on-air schedules—as of right now.

Along with the three drama-series, ABC's daytime soap opera, General Hospital, starring Maurice Benard and Rebecca Herbst, has also delayed its production start another week. 

But ABC isn't the only network pausing production this week.

On Jan. 4, NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers was canceled for the week after the show's host, Seth Meyers, tested positive for COVID-19. 

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week," the host shared in a tweet

Grey's Antomy's production delay follows the news of Ellen Pompeo, who plays titular character Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, revealing that she wants the series to end.

In an interview with Insider on Dec. 18, the actress said, that after nearly two decades, she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end." A world without Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? We can't imagine it. 

