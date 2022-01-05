Grey’s Anatomy and Other ABC Drama Series Pause Production Due to COVID-19

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Greys Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Looks like Meredith Grey will be hanging up her lab coat for a bit.

On Jan. 5, TVLine reported that that they have delayed the restart of production on at least three Los Angeles-based television series—including Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie—due to the Omicron variant COVID-surge. The series were set to resume production the week of Jan. 3, but are now rescheduled to begin the week of Jan. 10.

According to the report, this pause in production is out of precaution and not due to any cast-specific outbreak. While this is not the news TV fans were hoping to receive, we're happy to share that the production pause is not predicted to impact any of the show's on-air schedules—as of right now.

Along with the three drama-series, ABC's daytime soap opera, General Hospital, starring Maurice Benard and Rebecca Herbst, has also delayed its production start another week.