Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines in This Never-Before-Seen Fixer Upper Casting Tape

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Chip and Joanna Gaines truly nailed it in this casting tape!

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the handy Texan couple released a never-before-seen Fixer-Upper casting video from 2012, in honor of the launch of their new network, Magnolia Network. In the video, a baby-faced Chip and Joanna introduce themselves, their company and what they're all about: buying and flipping homes, of course.

"This is a typical flip that we do," Joanna says in the video, standing outside of a home in Waco, Texas. "It's one of those homes that sit in a neighborhood, that's very traditional and established."

"Do you think our on-screen chemistry is coming out?" Chip asks Joanna in the clip.

The clip continues with Joanna showing a building "where it all started" called Magnolia Homes. The pair purchased it when they first got married, and Joanna used it as a gift shop to sell home goods and unique finds.

And to really hammer it home? The clip closes with Chip sitting on a toilet seat asking, "How could you not want to watch this show?"