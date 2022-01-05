Why Shonda Rhimes Says Her Shows Aren't Political Statements

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Praise Shonda Rhimes & Dish on Series

Shonda Rhimes has paved for the way for women of every color, shape and size in her progressive TV shows, but she wouldn't necessarily say she was trying to make political statements.

Rather, the Shondaland producer tells Time that she simply writes shows that are representative of the people she sees in the world, explaining, "I don't like to be preached at, and I'm not interested in preaching."

And while the hit ABC series Scandal, starring Kerry Washington, was set in the cutthroat political world of Washington D.C., Shonda says she turned her attention to lighter themes "when it felt like the world had caught up to the stories we were telling."

As such, viewers were introduced to the world of Bridgerton in December 2020, offering people a much-needed escape just before the coronavirus pandemic went into full swing. The series, executive produced by Shonda, was a hit and is now gearing up for its second season, which will focus on the love story between Jonathan Bailey's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate.