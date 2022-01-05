Lily Collins Recalls Her Major Royal Faux Pas While Meeting Princess Diana

E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shared the two childhood mishaps she made while visiting with the royal family, including the time she threw a toy telephone at Prince Charles' head.

Lily Collins was only a toddler when she found herself in quite the royal mess. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Emily in Paris star, 32, visited The Late Late Show with James Corden and spilled some piping hot Earl Grey tea about visiting the British royal family as a child. That includes one instance when, as a baby, she tried to keep a present that was meant for Princess Diana

As the actress explained to host James Corden, she met the former Princess of Wales while attending a Prince's Trust event alongside her parents, Jill Tavelman and Genesis drummer Phil Collins. Referencing a photo from the festivities, showing a young Lily holding a bouquet, she noted that the meeting didn't exactly go as planned.

"I've been told this is what happened," Lily recalled. "I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back." 

She added that all of the adults had an immediate reaction to her refusal to part with the gift, sharing, "As you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room."

However, Lily revealed that she wasn't scolded for her behavior, which she credits in part to her adorable navy and white sailor-style dress and matching white headband, seen in the photo. "I was wearing a cute dress," she explained, "so who's going to really punish me there?" 

The actress also recalled a second instance where she inadvertently caused another ruckus when playing with Prince Charles. "When I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to throw something at him," she stated, much to James' surprise. "Like throw a toy telephone at his head." 

The star added that she was only 2 "ish" when the incident happened, jokingly explaining that she seemed to have a "tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old." 

Watch Lily recall the royal encounters in the video above!

