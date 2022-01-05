E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are "Getting Very Serious": Inside Their "Exciting" Romance

Want proof that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is heating up? After a recent trip to the Bahamas together, a source tells E! News Kim is "smitten" with the Saturday Night Live star.

By Jess Cohen Jan 05, 2022 5:51 PMTags
Kim KardashianExclusivesKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson REUNITE in NYC

Are you keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's jet-setting romance?

Since going public with their relationship in November, the KKW Beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and, most recently, the Caribbean. E! News can confirm the couple kicked of 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas islands.

"Kim and Pete are getting very serious," a source tells E! News. "He has been hanging out at her house more. She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."

Though Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye "Ye" West, resides in Southern California, "They are making the distance work," according to the source, "and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

Just weeks after she hosted SNL, Kim, 41, was spotted with Pete, 28, on a trip to Knott's Scary Farm—and by mid-November, much to the surprise of fans, they made their relationship official

photos
Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source close to Kim told E! News at the time. "She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

They've since celebrated his 28th birthday together—with Kris Jenner—and have enjoyed a date night alongside Scott Disick.

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

And if we didn't make it obvious enough, allow Kim to explain her feelings. Asked who her favorite SNL cast member is, she couldn't help but tell journalist Bari Weiss, "What a setup! Bari, you know."

So, if their recent trip is any indication, we'll be seeing more of Kim and Pete out and about in 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Says He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

4

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani's Sons Are All Grown Up in Holiday Pics

5

Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29

Latest News

Watch Chip & Jo in Never-Before-Seen Fixer Upper Casting Tape

Jana Duggar Settles Child Welfare Endangerment Case Outside of Court

Why Shonda Rhimes Says Her Shows Aren't Political Statements

Lily Collins Recalls Her Major Royal Faux Pas While Meeting Princess

Jennifer Lawrence’s TikTok Confession Is Totally Relatable

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are "Getting Very Serious"

Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Arrested for DWI After Car Crash