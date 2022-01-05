E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Arrested for DWI After Car Crash

Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano—who has been open about her past battle with addiction—was arrested in NYC for operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired by drugs.

Mob Wives star Renee Graziano was arrested for drug-related DWI in Staten Island.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the 52-year-old, who has battled substance addiction in the past, was charged with a misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while visibly impaired by drugs, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News Jan. 5. A spokesperson for the Office of the District Attorney of Richmond County said that while they have not filed any charges on their end, the case remains under investigation. Graziano's reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Graziano was driving a 2020 Nissan Murano when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked and unoccupied black Jeep, The Staten Island Advance reported, citing an NYPD spokesman. When officers arrived, she appeared to be under the influence and police took her into custody and charged her with one count of driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The newspaper also cited a law enforcement source as saying that results of a blood test looking to ascertain if she had taken a prescription drug were pending.

Graziano has opened up about her struggles before, previously telling RadarOnline she had been to rehab for depression and addiction to prescription pain pills.

"When I've gone to rehab, it's been because I would get high to not feel, to suppress my feelings and get out of my own head," she told RadarOnline in 2018, the same year she discussed her Xanax addiction on Marriage Boot Camp. "It has never been about partying, it's been more about trying not to feel all of the physical and emotional pain from the abuse I've suffered."

However, she hoped to use her platform for good.

"We cannot deny that depression and addiction don't come hand in hand all over the world — and if me being a celebrity could stand up and show somebody a difference — maybe get two or three kids to try it — if we all put our heads together, it's a blessing," she shared with In Touch. "I don't feel that I was cursed with the disease of addiction. I felt it was a blessing."

