Hulu's Pam & Tommy Trailer Is Here: See Why It's the "Greatest Love Story Ever Sold"

Hulu continues to drum up excitement for the limited series Pam & Tommy.

The streamer released the official full-length trailer for the show on Wednesday, Jan. 5, describing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape as "the greatest love story ever sold."

In the clip, it shows how Tommy and Pam, portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James respectively, came to know each other. And like most Hollywood romances, they met at a party. Pamela recalls, "I liked his smile. I still do."

But the rocker and actress' relationship takes a turn after the pair films a sex tape on their Mexico honeymoon in 1995.

This video is later stolen by disgruntled former employees Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) and Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), who don't seem to understand the potential consequences of stealing this tape. As they watch the video, Uncle Miltie literally remarks, "This is so private, it's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing."