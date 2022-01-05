Andy Cohen Declares He "Will Not Be Shamed" for New Year's Eve Behavior

Watch : Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE

Plead the fifth? Pass. Andy Cohen is sharing how he really feels about the buzz surrounding his boozy New Year's Eve live broadcast.

"Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve," he said during the Jan. 4 episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "That's why I'm there. That's why they bring me there."

For those who weren't watching live, Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live from New York's Times Square on Dec. 31. And as the Bravo star put it in an Instagram post, he "was a hair over-served" that night.

During the last hour of the broadcast, he criticized former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, sent a message to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg about "messing with all of us," and made comments about ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast, which was being hosted mere steps away by Ryan Seacrest. While Journey sang a medley of songs during ABC's broadcast, Cohen made a comment about the smoke coming from the stage of "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us."

"I mean, with all due, if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing," he added. "I'm sorry. It's true."

He also called the group "the fake Journey" since Steve Perry wasn't there. "If it's not Steve Perry," he said, "it doesn't count."