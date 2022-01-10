Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Clip: A Grieving Mother Seeks Answers After a Shocking Clue

Watch : "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights": Exclusive Sneak Peek

A missing high school football player has turned into a state-wide mystery.

An exclusive sneak peek at ID's Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, airing Jan. 11, captures a clue in the case of Tom Brown, a beloved teen who vanished from a small Texas town without a trace—and left his backpack.

Per the episode description, Tom's disappearance led to conspiracy theories after "baffling clues and community pressure pit the local sheriff against a brash private investigator until some very unusual suspects emerge."

Tom's mother Penny Meek seeks answers after a workman for the power company discovered a discarded backpack belonging to Tom, with his laptop eerily "sitting perfectly in an upright position."

"The backpack had been there for a while," Penny explained. "It was wet. Inside the backpack were some of his school papers and notebooks and his laptop. The laptop was sent to a forensics lab. All it had was his schoolwork on there. The laptop had not been used since Tom disappeared."