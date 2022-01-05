Milo Ventimiglia Still Doesn’t Understand the Internet’s Obsession With His Short Shorts

With a leg up on a little controversy, Milo also addressed the frenzy during an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop in September. "Those short shorts, they only come out at the gym," he said. "The wild part was the follow up that had happened because of that. Literally, I'm just a guy leaving the gym and then to talk to The New York Times about short shorts and GQ is asking me questions about it…It's like holy God, this is insane."

Or he's just an enviable trendsetter. As he joked, "I'm glad it inspired a lot of people."