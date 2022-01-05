E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Milo Ventimiglia Still Doesn’t Understand the Internet’s Obsession With His Short Shorts

In case you missed it, a pic of Milo Ventimiglia wearing short shorts nearly broke the Internet last year. Months later, the This Is Us star hasn't quite wrapped his mind around the reaction.

By Kisha Forde Jan 05, 2022 3:20 PMTags
CelebritiesThe Tonight ShowMilo Ventimiglia
Watch: Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Tease "Unforgettable" Episode

If you were to ask any Milo Ventimiglia fan what their favorite day is, chances are they will say leg day.
 
Why? Well, last April, a photo of the actor leaving the gym in a pair of short shorts—which he has since deemed are completely normal length—went viral. And, to this day, he's confused by the Internet's reaction. Fast-forward almost nine months later, and as the actor told host Jimmy Fallon, the Internet's reaction to the jaw-dropping pic was not what he expected by any means.
 
"That was so much—I really had no idea," he said on the Jan. 4 episode of The Tonight Show, admitting it was the "best leg day" of his life. "So, when I work out, I'm with my trainer Jason Walsh, and we're just you know, kind of meatheads, throwing around a lot of weight. And when I work out, I kind of pull my shorts up. So, when I left the gym and the photograph got taken and then it went bananas—it went crazy. Literally crazy. Like broke the Internet crazy."

photos
Milo Ventimiglia's Best TV Roles

But in the best way possible. "And they're like, ‘Oh my god, Milo wears short shorts, it's the summer of short shorts,'" he continued. "There's all these articles about Milo and his short shorts. And I'm just like, guys they were actually really normal length. I just have, kind of meaty thighs, and I pulled them up and I walked out, and they stuck." Sure, whatever you say, Milo.

Trending Stories

1

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

This wouldn't be the first time the 44-year-old addressed the photo seen around the world. Last May, the Gilmore Girls alum shared a shot of the shorts in an Instagram post, writing, "Ride em high kids."

BACKGRID

With a leg up on a little controversy, Milo also addressed the frenzy during an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop in September. "Those short shorts, they only come out at the gym," he said. "The wild part was the follow up that had happened because of that. Literally, I'm just a guy leaving the gym and then to talk to The New York Times about short shorts and GQ is asking me questions about it…It's like holy God, this is insane."

Or he's just an enviable trendsetter. As he joked, "I'm glad it inspired a lot of people."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

4

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Predicted His Love Story With Megan Fox

5

Why Bradley Cooper Was "Horrified" Meeting Jessica Chastain's Grandma

Latest News

This Is Us Creator Explains Why Kate's Divorce Is "Not All Bad"

Milo Ventimiglia Still Doesn’t Get the Obsession With His Shorts

Exclusive

See a Teaser of Your New True Crime Fix Real Murders of Atlanta

10 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Alo Yoga

Heidi Montag Gets Personal About Trying for Baby No. 2

Exclusive

What’s Next For "Hurt" Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

See Sloane Stephens and Soccer Star Jozy Altidore's Wedding Registry