10 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Alo Yoga

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are trying to be more diligent with your health and fitness as a goal for the new year? Sometimes (for me anyway), a cute outfit is the perfect motivation to get things done. If you look good, you feel good, and then you do good. Previously, a lot of us had to sacrifice style for the sake of function when we bought activewear. Thankfully, that's not the case anymore. Alo Yoga has so many pieces that are fashionable and functional.
From vibrant bright colors to essential neutrals, Alo has options for everyone. Since a lot of us are a little shopped out post-holiday, we have to stick to the budget. Head over to the Alo sale section to see so many great styles that your workout wardrobe needs. Alo's clothes are highly functional, supremely comfortable, and always stylish. Keep on scrolling to see our favorites under $50.
Alo Yoga The Triumph Muscle Tank
This tank is made from the softest fabric imaginable. You'll love this so much that you'll wear it outside of the gym. It's lightweight, ultra-breathable, and designed to uniquely fit every size. It's available in 10 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. Plus, it's 41% off. You might as well snag this one in every color.
Alo Yoga It Girl Long Sleeve
We all want to feel like an It Girl, right? Well, now you can and this long-sleeve top is 40% off. This shirt is made from a sueded cotton jersey fabric, which is odor resistant. It's full-length with an oversized fit and extra-long sleeves. You'll end up wearing this one all the time, even when you're not working out.
Alo Yoga City Scarf Mask
Unfortunately, the pandemic is still going on. This scarf mask is great to double up on protection over your conventional face mask. It's also great for some extra warmth in the winter.
The coolest part is that this doubles as a scarf. All you need to do is adjust it a little bit. The fabric is super soft and breathable too.
Alo Yoga Occasion Bra
Shake up your sports bra collection with this plaid option. It's made from an ultra-light, performance vapor knit fabric and it provides light-to-medium support. There are other colors to choose from too and you can even wear this as a layering piece when you're not working out.
Alo Yoga Double Take Sweat Short
Just add two of these to your cart. These soft, French terry shorts have a comfortable relaxed fit and drawstring waist to adjust the shorts to your liking. These are ultimate lounge short and they're good for the gym, of course. They are available in three different colors.
Alo Yoga Alosoft Gratitude Bra
Warning: you'll want to wear this velvety soft bra 24/7. It has light-to-medium support with removable cups. The Alo Yoga Alosoft Gratitude Bra is made from moisture-wicking fabric and it's available in five colors.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short
This is the perfect time to stock up on biker shorts. These lift, shape, and sculpt in the most flattering way. They even have a front-smoothing panel for commando confort. They're made from a buttery airbrush fabric that is moisture-wicking and odor-resistant with four-way stretch to move as you do. This pink is perfect, but if that's not your vibe check out the other color options.
Alo Yoga Triumph Short- Men's
Guys, these are the shorts you need in your life. They're easy to wear without being too baggy and they even have a drawstring at the waistband so you can adjust your fit. There are pockets with hidden zippers to store your small essentials. Get one in every color.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Cargo Biker Short
Your biker shorts just got an upgrade: pockets. That's right. It doesn't get better than that. These shorts are easy to move in and they're constructed from an odor-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric.
Alo Yoga Ribbed Insight Tank
It's always a good idea to stock up on some fresh workout tanks, especially if you're trying to get back into your fitness routine. They are so essential. This one is made from a ribbed, performance jersey fabric that is moisture-wicking with a four-way stretch. it has a built-in supportive lining in case you want to ditch the bra. You can even wear this as a layering piece outside of the gym.
