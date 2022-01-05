E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch a Sneak Peek of Your New True Crime Fix Real Murders of Atlanta

Oxygen's new true crime series Real Murders of Atlanta goes deep inside the city's unbelievable cases of homicide. Take a closer look below.

By Allison Crist Jan 05, 2022
Southern hospitality has no place in Oxygen's latest true crime series.

Premiering Sunday, Jan. 16, Real Murders of Atlanta uncovers the unbelievable cases of homicide that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech.

Still not sure what to expect? Look no further than E! News' exclusive sneak peek, which you can watch below. 

As the trailer reveals, each hour-long episode will be narrated by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases, which range from the deadly shooting of a prominent Atlanta judge to the double-murder of two Lockheed employees.

Additional stories to be told include that of up-and-coming rapper Lil' Phat, who was killed in broad daylight, and a tech mogul found bludgeoned to death in his lavish Roswell bedroom, leading police to zero in on a scorned lover.

Learn more about Real Murders of Atlanta by watching the full sneak peek.

The series is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios Company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, Dan Snook, Robert Wise and Dan Messina serving as executive producers.

Real Murders of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. 

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

