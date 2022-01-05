What’s Next For Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson After Paternity Bombshell

Watch : Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

So, Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian. Her move? Moving on.

The basketball player has admitted to parenting a child with Maralee Nichols, saying on Jan. 3 that a paternity test confirmed he's the dad of her newborn son following a rendezvous on his birthday in Houston, Texas.

Tristan offered an apology to Khloe, who he was dating until last spring and who is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe hasn't publicly commented on his confession, though she shared a photo to her Instagram Story that appeared to show her spending some time with True and enjoying desserts together.

Sources now tell E! News how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum really feels about the way things are unfolding with Tristan.

"She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this," one insider shares. "After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."