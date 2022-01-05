What’s Next For Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson After Paternity Bombshell

So, Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian. Her move? Moving on.
The basketball player has admitted to parenting a child with Maralee Nichols, saying on Jan. 3 that a paternity test confirmed he's the dad of her newborn son following a rendezvous on his birthday in Houston, Texas.
Tristan offered an apology to Khloe, who he was dating until last spring and who is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
Khloe hasn't publicly commented on his confession, though she shared a photo to her Instagram Story that appeared to show her spending some time with True and enjoying desserts together.
Sources now tell E! News how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum really feels about the way things are unfolding with Tristan.
"She is still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this," one insider shares. "After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."
The Kardashian-Jenners seem to be on the same page, with the source saying, "The family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go."
As for what's next with Tristan, she "will continue to coparent and follow the custody schedule they have for True," the source says, "but that is it."
The NBA star has said in court filings that he and Maralee had sex on his birthday in March 2021. "[She] and I attended a party together at a hotel in Houston. [She] had called me and wanted to be with me on my birthday," he said, at another point stating, "[Nichols] constantly used the term 'hook up' to describe our relationship which was the reality."
In June, E! News reported that the couple had split again.
A second source confirms Khloe is still "very disappointed and hurt by him" in light of recent events. Khloe is "relieved to be done" at this point, per the insider.
"Khloe is all about trust and loyalty," the second source explained. "She feels disrespected. She's ready to move on."
In his apology, Tristan said that Khloe doesn't "deserve this." He wrote on his Instagram Story, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
He added, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.