Actress Julia Fox Joins Kanye “Ye” West for Night Out in New York City

Kanye "Ye" West is continuing to enjoy the single life.



Just a few days after the Grammy winner, 44, was spotted hanging out with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, in Miami, the two traveled north, attending Broadway's Slave Play together in NYC on Jan. 4. For the occasion, Ye wore a dark purple hoody, paired with black denim and a black jacket, while Julia wore a multi-colored blue full-length coat, paired with a black purse and tall black boots. And the night didn't just end there, with the two hitting up the NYC restaurant, Carbone, later in the evening.



It was on New Year's Day that the two were first seen dining together at Carbone's Miami restaurant. And if you needed further proof that Ye is embracing his single status, earlier that day, the rapper was photographed on a Miami hotel balcony with two other women, as seen in photos posted by Mail Online.