Keep Your Skin Hydrated for 100 Hours With This Moisturizer That's 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora is having an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, which keeps you skin hydrated for 100 hours (no that's not a typo). For 24 hours only, you can get this product for 50% off. It's so good that one Sephora shopper shared, "Too good. throwing out all other moisturizers. I should give this a star less just because now my fiancé won't use anything else, making me go through it twice as fast."
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
You know that sticky, heavy feeling of a rich moisturizer sitting on top of your skin? We all do (unfortunately) and no one wants that. That's why you need to check out this oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer instead. This lightweight moisturizer delivers intense hydration without feeling greasy at all. In fact, the hydration lasts for up to 100 hours. If you're wondering how that's possible, it has Auto-Replenishing Technology, which allows the skin to create its own internal water source to continuously hydrate itself and keep that moisture looked in for a plump, healthy-looking glow.
This is great to combat dryness, dullness, and excess oil. If you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, check this one out. It has 16.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you're on the fence about buying the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, check out these reviews from Sephora shoppers.
One customer insisted, "This stuff is PHENOMENAL! i got this as a free sample with an order I placed and immediately became OBSESSED. It goes on so smooth and satiny, and your face feels like that for DAYS. Even after washing the next morning and working all day my face was SILKY SMOOTH. It's a cross between a gel and a lotion almost, feels like BUTTER. Buy allll of this. You will not regret it!"
A fan shared, "If you have mature skin and you are looking for a moisturizer cream... this is beyond anything I have ever tried! It is pure luxury and adds moisture without feeling oily. As we age, we need a moisturizer that brings out the beauty in more mature skin by rehydrating, instead of adding oils. Just a small little dab goes so far. I got this as an add-on gift and I am obsessed with it!"
Another said, "The Holy Grail, at last," elaborating, "I just can't say enough. Can I give it six stars!! I love that you can massage and massage this cream/gel over and over into your skin and yet it does not dry out but seems to stay wet on your face - then stop - when you're done. It dries and leaves no greasy shine. The next morning when you look in the mirror - wow! I'm shook!"
"In short, I love it. I have combination skin, so a lot of moisturizers either make my skin feel greasy or don't really seem to work. This stuff absorbs really well and makes my skin feel velvety and soft. I'll be using this at night for the foreseeable future," a Sephora customer wrote.
Someone gushed, "It works. It works. It works.This is the only moisturizer that works for my really dry skin. I have tried so many different moisturizers and still my skin would become dry and flakey. It's worth the price because it works. Save your money from paying for cheaper moisturizer and buy this one that actually moisturizes like you need it to."
If you're looking for more great beauty products, 17 stars shared their beauty tips and go-to products, including Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Kravitz, Selena Gomez, and Kristen Bell.