Why Fashionistas Everywhere Love Ciara's LITA and Human Nation Lines

Ciara, the superstar, style icon and founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment, has been wowing us ever since she first came out with her debut single, "Goodies." Nowadays, we just can't get enough of her ventures in the fashion industry.
LITA by Ciara, which was just launched in August 2021, was created around the idea that we have the power to do anything with love. In fact, LITA stands for "love is the answer." That idea alone really sets Ciara's fashion line apart from the rest.
As Ciara wrote in an Instagram post announcing the line, "Women have an incredibly expansive gift for expressing Love. We make a lot happen with our Love. We are empowered by the way we know how to Love. I poured a lot of love into every part of the process of creating this line!"
According to her, the brand was inspired by the vintage staple pieces in her closet. "I'm a High-Low fashion kind of girl, and Tom Boy Chic is my style," Ciara shared on Instagram. "My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night."
She then added that "LITA has all your fashion needs covered," and we couldn't agree more. Whether you're looking for a new go-to pair of boots or a stylish bold sweater, LITA has it all.
In addition to LITA, Ciara also has a gender-neutral line at Kohl's called Human Nation, which she created with husband, Russell Wilson. Every piece is sustainable, stylish and totally affordable. Plus, a percentage of retail sales are donated to the nonprofit Why Not You Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children around the country.
There's a lot to love about LITA and Human Nation. Check out some of our favorite pieces below.
Human Nation Gender Neutral Human Nation Spark Legging
These medium-impact leggings from Human Nation are made of organic cotton and spandex. They come in black, black solid and gray. They were designed to be super comfortable and are perfect for everyday use.
Human Nation Gender Neutral Human Nation Half Zip Hoodie
We love these stylish half zip hoodies from Human Nation, and we aren't the only ones! As one Kohl's shopper wrote, "Absolutely love it! The hoodie is true to size and the color is gorgeous. It is comfortable and stylish, and my teens keep trying to take it." You can get this in storm blue and gray grape purple.
Human Nation Finesse Ribbed Bralette
Look good and feel good in this low-impact ribbed bralette from Human Nation. It's tag-free, lightly padded and features a seamless ribbed design.
Human Nation Gender Neutral Human Nation Unity Long Coat in Heavyweight Fleece
This gorgeous long coat from Human Nation is a must for your wardrobe. It's versatile, comes in two colors and has a relaxed fit. It's a great piece to keep you cozy and warm in the colder months.
LITA by Ciara Forever Cotton T-Shirt
Take your casual everyday outfit to the next level with the Forever Cotton T-shirt from LITA by Ciara. It has a chic boxy fit and it comes in two colors.
LITA by Ciara Higher Love Combat Boot
The Higher Love combat boot from LITA by Ciara is lightweight and features a back zip closure. It's so versatile, you can wear it with so many different outfits. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of this!
LITA by Ciara Heaven Alpaca Crop Sweater
This lovely crop sweater from Ciara's LITA line is heaven-sent. It features a stylish curved hem and a fold over neckline. Plus the color of the sweater itself is bold and vibrant. We can't get enough!
LITA by Ciara Thrive Tall Chelsea Boot
You can't go wrong with a pair of Chelsea boots because they're always in style. The Thrive Tall Chelsea Boot from LITA by Ciara is extra chic. It comes in cream and black, and right now it's on sale for 60% off. It's a must-buy for sure!
LITA by Ciara Love Faux Fur Scarf
Love is at the center of LITA by Ciara. In fact, LITA stands for "love is the answer." This fabulous faux fur scarf (as seen on Ciara above) comes in black and milk. If you love the brand, this is definitely one piece you need to have.
