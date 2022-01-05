Jason Derulo Allegedly Punches Man Who Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo got into a fight outside of a nightclub at the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, police tell E! News.

The physical altercation broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 when Derulo "committed a battery against two individuals," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells E! News.

Police were called to the scene around 2:22 a.m. local time, according to the spokesperson, though responding officers did not take a report "due to the victims not wanting to prosecute."

An eyewitness tells E! News that Derulo was heading down an escalator outside of the JEWEL Nightclub when a man who was standing in line yelled something to the 32-year-old singer.

As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Derulo lunged passed a roped queue into the crowd after a man off-camera called out: "Hey, Usher! F--k you, bitch!" The footage then showed Derulo in a scuffle as security guards tried to pull him away. Derulo appeared to punch a man at one point in the clip.