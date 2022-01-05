E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebrities You Forgot Guest Starred on Black-ish

From Michelle Obama to Mary J. Blige, see which celebrities have guest starred on ABC's hit sitcom Black-ish.

We present to you: pretty much every celebrity ever. 

On Tuesday Jan. 4, the final season of Black-ish premiered on ABC. But before we say goodbye to the Johnson family, let's say hello to the celebrity guest stars of Black-ish past. And spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.

In fact, in the eighth and final season premiere, former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance(Casual, right?)

In the episode, Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote, to make some new couple friends and do their part in increasing participation in each and every election. Dre begrudgingly attends the event and to their great surprise, Mrs. Obama is the guest for the evening, and she even accepts an invitation for dinner at their house.

But Obama isn't the only amazing guest star to hang out with the Johnson fam. From Zendaya to Mary J. Blige, numerous actors and musical artists have appeared on the beloved sitcom. Oh, and who could forget the Girlfriends reunion in season six? We certainly haven't.

For the full list of impressive guest stars, scroll through the list below.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Michelle Obama, Season 8

On the season premiere of season eight, Michelle Obama is the special guest at a fundraising event for When We All Vote. Later on in the episode, she accepts an invitation to go to Dre and Bow's house for dinner.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Zendaya, Season 2

On "Daddy's Day," When Dre meets Resheida (Zendaya), a friend of Zoey's who doesn't have a Dad, the pair develop a bond after he is subbed by Zoey, and Resheida backs him up on the fact that Dads should be respected.

Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige, Season One

During the season one finale, "Pops' Pops' Pops," Mary J. Blige played a singer at the Savoy Ballroom, where she performed her hit "I'm Going Down."

ABC
Raven-Symoné, Multiple Seasons

Beginning in season one, Raven Symoné guest stars as Dre's sister Rhonda. 

Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Sean "Diddy" Combs, Season One

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in the season one finale alongside Blige, as Savoy, the owner of the Savoy club where the Johnson ancestors all met.

Jessica Brooks/ABC via Getty Images
Joel McHale, Season 6

In season six episode "You Don't Know Jack," Joel McHale guest starred as a version of himself.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Tyra Banks, Season 3

In "Plus Two Isn't a Thing," Tyra Banks, who is a lifelong friend of show creator Kenya Barris, according to People, played Dre's childhood friend who grew up to be an international pop star.

Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Michael Strahan, Season 2

In "Jacked O'Lantern," Michael Strahan guest starred as Dre's cousin, June Bug.

ABC
The Cast of Girlfriends, Season 6

During the season 6 finale, Persia White, Golden Brooks and Jill Marie Jones joined the episode to reunite with their former cast mate, Tracee Ellis Ross. In the episodes, Bow invites her "girlfriends" to join her feminist group.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Aloe Blacc, Season 4

In season 4, Dre hires Aloe Blacc for an ad campaign to bring back Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery, to schools. 

