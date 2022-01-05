Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli “Lucky to Be Alive” After Breaking Her Neck

Watch : Cody Simpson Celebrates After Qualifying for 2021 Olympic Trials

A scary start to the new year!

On Monday, January 3, Cody Simpson's younger sister Alli revealed on Instagram that her 2022 kicked off with not only a positive COVID-19 test, but also a broken neck.

"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye," the 23-year-old wrote.

In a series of photos and videos, Alli can be seen lying in what appears to be a hospital bed in a neck brace and numerous cords attached to her body.

"Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year's Eve," the "Notice Me" singer explained in the caption. "I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck."

Alli was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance and assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣, she said. Luckily, no immediate surgery was required, and she was sent home in a hard neck brace that she says she'll "be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months" as she recovers.