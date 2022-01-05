E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sloane Stephens and Soccer Star Jozy Altidore's Wedding Registry Serves Up Practical Presents Under $140

Before getting married in 2022, tennis star Sloane Stephens and MLS player Jozy Altidore teamed up with Zola to create a special registry perfect for their home renovation.

E-Commerce, Sloane Stephens, Jozy AltidoreSloane Stephens/Zola

If wedding planning was a game, this sports power couple would be champions.

Back on New Year's Day, tennis superstar Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore were able to say "I do" during a romantic ceremony at Miami's Bal Harbour. The special day went on without a hitch thanks in part to the couple teaming up with Zola. 

"When we found Zola, it clicked that wedding planning can be fun and actually fit into our lives," the couple shared. "We were able to keep track of
everything—like our guest list, invites and registry—all in one place." 

Before exchanging vows, the pair was able to share some of the items off their wedding registry. "We're in the process of renovating a house, so this registry is coming at the perfect time to start fresh together!" they explained. Keep scrolling for some of their picks.

17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like an It Girl

Cuisinart Grill Wooden Handle 13-Piece Grilling Tool Set

Shopping for a grill master? We have a feeling they will love this Cuisinart 13-piece wooden handle grilling set featuring 12 individual grill tools tucked neatly inside a storage case.

$40
Zola

Umbra Hangit Photo Display

HANGIT provides five clotheslines for you to hang at least 40 photos, cards and memories from special events like your wedding. 

$20
Zola

BergHOFF Multicolor Knife Set

If the bride and groom love to cook, make sure to add some color to their kitchen with this knife set. Complete with six knives and two pairs of scissors, any home chef can chop, dice and slice to his or her's hearts content! 

$40
Zola

Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plate

Breakfast in bed anyone? Start the day good to go with a must-have machine that can make both waffles and pancakes. Plus, it's dishwasher safe to make cleaning up so much easier. 

$100
Zola

Welhome Franklin 18-Piece Towel Set

After a nice hot shower, there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a luxurious towel. Treat a couple to a brand-new set that will make their bathroom one of the best rooms of the house. 

$125
Zola

Libbey Stemless Margarita Glass, Set of 6

Cheers to newlywed life! Fill these lightweight, yet durable, glasses up with your favorite margarita or dessert. Plus, the design and shape adds a touch of sophistication to any relaxed setting.

$33
Zola

Breville Citrus Press Motorized Juicer

As world-famous athletes, both Sloane and Jozy know the importance of eating healthy. Luckily, they can get fresh juice every time without all the effort with this Citrus Press

$140
Zola

Cuisinart 2 Qt Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

It may be cold now, but once the summer rolls around, every couple will want to make their own ice cream or tasty dessert. Thanks to this machine, your favorite treat can be made in less than 25 minutes. 

$100
Zola

Ayesha Curry Parawood 4-Piece Cooking Tool Set

Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry designed an essential collection of versatile kitchen tools for mixing, whipping, dolloping, saucing and sauteing.

$25
Zola

Outdoor Fellow Woods Candle

Warm, herbal notes of Cashmere blend with exotic Mahogany to create a subtle, woody scent that will turn any house into a home. 

$36
Zola

Poppy & Vine Ombre Colander Set

Your kitchen colander doesn't just have to be practical; make it stylish and fun with this ombre 3 piece set exclusive to Zola. 

$50
Zola

Gravity Faux Fur Weighted Throw

This winter, get cozy with a weighted throw made with a faux rabbit fur. These blankets give you weighted sleep and relaxation with an elegant look and feel.

$120
Zola

Still shopping? Hollywood's top groomers shared the beauty products every man needs in 2022. And see 15 Amazon skincare products that keep selling out. 

