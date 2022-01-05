Sloane Stephens and Soccer Star Jozy Altidore's Wedding Registry Serves Up Practical Presents Under $140

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If wedding planning was a game, this sports power couple would be champions.
Back on New Year's Day, tennis superstar Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore were able to say "I do" during a romantic ceremony at Miami's Bal Harbour. The special day went on without a hitch thanks in part to the couple teaming up with Zola.
"When we found Zola, it clicked that wedding planning can be fun and actually fit into our lives," the couple shared. "We were able to keep track of
everything—like our guest list, invites and registry—all in one place."
Before exchanging vows, the pair was able to share some of the items off their wedding registry. "We're in the process of renovating a house, so this registry is coming at the perfect time to start fresh together!" they explained. Keep scrolling for some of their picks.
Cuisinart Grill Wooden Handle 13-Piece Grilling Tool Set
Shopping for a grill master? We have a feeling they will love this Cuisinart 13-piece wooden handle grilling set featuring 12 individual grill tools tucked neatly inside a storage case.
Umbra Hangit Photo Display
HANGIT provides five clotheslines for you to hang at least 40 photos, cards and memories from special events like your wedding.
BergHOFF Multicolor Knife Set
If the bride and groom love to cook, make sure to add some color to their kitchen with this knife set. Complete with six knives and two pairs of scissors, any home chef can chop, dice and slice to his or her's hearts content!
Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plate
Breakfast in bed anyone? Start the day good to go with a must-have machine that can make both waffles and pancakes. Plus, it's dishwasher safe to make cleaning up so much easier.
Welhome Franklin 18-Piece Towel Set
After a nice hot shower, there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a luxurious towel. Treat a couple to a brand-new set that will make their bathroom one of the best rooms of the house.
Libbey Stemless Margarita Glass, Set of 6
Cheers to newlywed life! Fill these lightweight, yet durable, glasses up with your favorite margarita or dessert. Plus, the design and shape adds a touch of sophistication to any relaxed setting.
Breville Citrus Press Motorized Juicer
As world-famous athletes, both Sloane and Jozy know the importance of eating healthy. Luckily, they can get fresh juice every time without all the effort with this Citrus Press.
Cuisinart 2 Qt Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
It may be cold now, but once the summer rolls around, every couple will want to make their own ice cream or tasty dessert. Thanks to this machine, your favorite treat can be made in less than 25 minutes.
Ayesha Curry Parawood 4-Piece Cooking Tool Set
Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry designed an essential collection of versatile kitchen tools for mixing, whipping, dolloping, saucing and sauteing.
Outdoor Fellow Woods Candle
Warm, herbal notes of Cashmere blend with exotic Mahogany to create a subtle, woody scent that will turn any house into a home.
Poppy & Vine Ombre Colander Set
Your kitchen colander doesn't just have to be practical; make it stylish and fun with this ombre 3 piece set exclusive to Zola.
Gravity Faux Fur Weighted Throw
This winter, get cozy with a weighted throw made with a faux rabbit fur. These blankets give you weighted sleep and relaxation with an elegant look and feel.
