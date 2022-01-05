Sloane Stephens and Soccer Star Jozy Altidore's Wedding Registry Serves Up Practical Presents Under $140

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If wedding planning was a game, this sports power couple would be champions.

Back on New Year's Day, tennis superstar Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore were able to say "I do" during a romantic ceremony at Miami's Bal Harbour. The special day went on without a hitch thanks in part to the couple teaming up with Zola.

"When we found Zola, it clicked that wedding planning can be fun and actually fit into our lives," the couple shared. "We were able to keep track of

everything—like our guest list, invites and registry—all in one place."

Before exchanging vows, the pair was able to share some of the items off their wedding registry. "We're in the process of renovating a house, so this registry is coming at the perfect time to start fresh together!" they explained. Keep scrolling for some of their picks.