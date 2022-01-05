Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview: Detective Stabler Meets an Unexpected Informant

Watch : "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Exclusive Sneak Peek

This may be Det. Elliot Stabler's worst partner to date.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Jan. 6 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) learn they are being forced to accept help from an unlikely informant: Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Yes, the man who was put on trial for having Stabler's wife killed now must work closely with the Organized Crime Control Bureau.

Lt. William "Bill" Brewster (Guillermo Díaz) attempts to warn Stabler and Bell of Wheatley's presence by explaining at the start of the clip, "The Feds are stepping things up. They're under a lot of pressure, not just from Garcia. The White House is breathing down their necks."

As Brewster reveals that the Feds have brought in their own specialist to help with the case, Stabler locks eyes with his nemesis and promptly walks out of the room.