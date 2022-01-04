What Does Adam Levine Look Like Without Tattoos? He Just Revealed This Throwback Photo

Watch : Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo

It's hard to remember a time when Adam Levine wasn't covered in tattoos, but the Maroon 5 front man just proved he really was once body art–free after he took to his Instagram Stories to share a major throwback photo.

Dressed in a red plaid button-up short-sleeve shirt, the baby-faced rocker is seen posing with his hands in his pockets on the side of a private road—no ink in sight.

The musician, 42, also tagged photographer Brian Moghadam, who first shared the photo to his own Instagram page. Moghadam noted that it was the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5's album "Songs About Jane" and thought "it would be nice to post old memories of the band through their early years."

"This is a picture I took in high school probably 1996 or 1997," his caption read. "Pretty sure we're up on Amalfi hanging out and enjoying the view. It might even be our old friend Brad T's approach to his driveway."