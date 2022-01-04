Clayton Echard Addresses Awkward Bachelor Season Premiere Departures

Watch : Clayton Echard Talks "Bachelor" Secrets & Finding Love

This might've actually been the most dramatic season premiere of The Bachelor.

From Salley being offered a rose before the limos arrived, to Claire being sent home before the cocktail party, on Jan. 3, Clayton Echard's season of the ABC reality series certainly started off with a bang. In an E! News exclusive interview on Jan. 4, Clayton shared his take on everything that went down.

At the beginning of the season premiere, before Clayton has met any of the contestants, Salley knocks on his door. She opens up to him about how she was previously engaged—and supposed to get married that very day—and now doesn't think she can go on with the show.

Clayton says he was "initially shocked" when she came to his hotel room. "I realized, 'Okay, your experience as the Bachelor has begun sooner than you thought and you're starting right out the gate with a huge bombshell.'"