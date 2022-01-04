15 Amazing Products That Will Help You Stay Zen in the New Year

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Zen is a state of mind. It's one where you aren't worrying about Thursday's deadline or why your love life isn't where you want it to be. You aren't thinking about the hundreds of things you need to get done this weekend, or the things you've done in the past that you wished you would've changed.
When you're zen, your mind is clear, relaxed and focused on the present. Truthfully, it's a state of mind we should all try to have. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be more at peace and in the moment, we've rounded up some great products to help you do just that.
From guided journals to motivational water bottles, affirmation candles to mindfulness cards, here are some products that can help you stay zen in 2022.
The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day
The original Five-Minute Journal is a great way to start practicing mindfulness. It's a daily guided journal with prompts that were made to help "boost your happiness" in just five minutes. Each day you'll write down three things you're grateful for, some daily affirmations, and good things that happened during the day. It has over 7,700 five-star Amazon reviews. One shopper said it's a "great positive thinking tool," while another wrote it's "very powerful for mental health."
House of Intuition I Am Strong Affirmation Soy Candle
When life gets too overwhelming or you're feeling discouraged, this affirmation candle from House of Intuition will remind you that you are strong. It was made to block out negativity and it comes with an inspiring affirmation that you can repeat to yourself.
HydroMATE Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
In order to stay zen, it's important to take good care of both your mind and your body. This colorful, half gallon motivational water bottle will help you stay hydrated throughout the day. It has over 13,000 five-star Amazon reviews, and as one shopper wrote, it makes drinking water fun.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
If you want to be more cool and relaxed in the new year, one easy way to do that is to do things throughout the day that bring you joy. It doesn't have to be big. It can be as simple as enjoying an iced coffee every other morning. If that's you, we highly recommend enjoying your go-to beverage in the TikTok famous insulated tumbler from Simple Modern. It's also just a cute tumbler to carry around so you stay hydrated all day long.
Mindful Breathing Necklace
This fascinating mindful breathing necklace was designed to help with stress and anxiety. Whenever you're feeling stressed, you can use this pendant to take deep breaths to help you relax. You can get this in gold, silver, rose gold and matte slate.
100 Flowers: An Adult Coloring Book by Jade Summer
Adult coloring books are great because they put the focus on the task at hand, and not on the million and one worries that are running through your head. This coloring book features bouquets, wreaths and other floral patterns that you can make totally your own.
Bennd Yoga Meditation Pillow
If you really want to make it a point to meditate a lot more this year, this gorgeous meditation pillow from Bennd Yoga is one you may want to consider getting. It's made of 100 percent ethically sourced raw cotton, is infused with 22 Ayurvedic herbs and lavender. You can get this in blue or pink.
Essential Oil Diffuser with Handmade Glass
This lovely essential oil diffuser will help to create a relaxing ambience. It has four settings and can even change colors. We love that it's both functional and a great decorative piece.
Mindfulness Card Set
This top-rated mindfulness card set from Uncommon Goods has over 50 prompts and exercises to help you achieve peace of mind and body. It's divided into four sections including rest and balance and kindness. You can set aside 20 to 30 minutes a day to pull a card and meditate on the prompt or write it down in a journal.
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers - Pack of 6
These aromatherapy shower steamers will melt your stress away after a long day. This pack of six includes lavender, menthol/eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint. All you have to do is place it in the corner of your shower and let it work its magic. It has over 11,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, and it's on sale right now for just $20. It's a perfect time to try it out.
Things Are Looking Up Optimism on Deck: Cards to Elevate Mindset & Increase Happiness
This card deck features 52 mood-boosting prompt cards developed by the "Optimism Doctor," Dr. Deepika Chopra. Whenever you need a little pick-me-up, just pull out a card and be inspired. It's perfectly sized to keep at your desk, in your purse, in the car or bedside table.
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Exercise has been proven time and time again to be a mood-booster. If you need to stock up on some new workout gear for 2022, we highly recommend this affordable and cute longline sports bra from The Gym People.
Echoine Yoga Legging
While you're at it, why not stock up on leggings as well? These highly-rated leggings from Amazon come in multiple colors and lengths, are super supportive yet comfortable and they're less than $30.
Scribble Journal Activity Cards by Stephanie Homan
This set of cards was designed to be a "fun, easy approach to understanding your head and your heart" by helping you process what you're currently thinking and feeling. There are several categories to pick from including anxiety, confidence, happiness and gratitude. You'll read the front of the card and then flip it over to find an activity to try.
Headspace
Headspace is a popular mindfulness app that offers guided meditations and other mindfulness tools to help you unwind, destress, focus, get better sleep and feel happier overall. It's said to help reduce stress by 14 percent in just 10 days. If you want to try it for yourself, they offer a free 14-day trial. You may find it's all you need to stay zen this year.
