15 Amazing Products That Will Help You Stay Zen in the New Year

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Zen is a state of mind. It's one where you aren't worrying about Thursday's deadline or why your love life isn't where you want it to be. You aren't thinking about the hundreds of things you need to get done this weekend, or the things you've done in the past that you wished you would've changed.

When you're zen, your mind is clear, relaxed and focused on the present. Truthfully, it's a state of mind we should all try to have. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to be more at peace and in the moment, we've rounded up some great products to help you do just that.

From guided journals to motivational water bottles, affirmation candles to mindfulness cards, here are some products that can help you stay zen in 2022.