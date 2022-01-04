Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Reality-TV worlds collide!

Sources tell E! News that Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli are dating.

"It's very new and they aren't rushing anything," one insider close to Blake told E! News. "Blake thinks she is a really fun and down-to-earth girl."

Blake and Giannina sparked speculation after they shared several social media posts from what appeared to be the same location. Blake posted a picture of himself celebrating New Year's Eve at Mile High Spirits in his home state of Colorado to Instagram on Jan. 1 and his Behind the Rose Podcast's page shared a snapshot of him standing in front of the distillery's barrels with his co-host Erik Bradley. Giannina also uploaded a pic of herself standing in front of some very similar looking barrels to Instagram.

Both reality stars seemed particularly excited about the year ahead with Blake writing, "2022 is gonna be the best year in a while" and Giannina posting, "Repeat after me: I am about to walk into the best year of my life."