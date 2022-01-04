Reality-TV worlds collide!
Sources tell E! News that Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli are dating.
"It's very new and they aren't rushing anything," one insider close to Blake told E! News. "Blake thinks she is a really fun and down-to-earth girl."
Blake and Giannina sparked speculation after they shared several social media posts from what appeared to be the same location. Blake posted a picture of himself celebrating New Year's Eve at Mile High Spirits in his home state of Colorado to Instagram on Jan. 1 and his Behind the Rose Podcast's page shared a snapshot of him standing in front of the distillery's barrels with his co-host Erik Bradley. Giannina also uploaded a pic of herself standing in front of some very similar looking barrels to Instagram.
Both reality stars seemed particularly excited about the year ahead with Blake writing, "2022 is gonna be the best year in a while" and Giannina posting, "Repeat after me: I am about to walk into the best year of my life."
But these weren't the only clues. Bachelor fan account @bachelorabc.6 also shared Instagram screenshots of what seemed to be Blake and Giannina at his house and at the same Denver steakhouse A5. On Dec. 28, Giannina posted several pictures of herself on a trip and captioned them, "When Miami goes to the mountains."
"They spent NYE together and have been getting to know each other," the source close to Blake told E! News. "They have a lot in common due to the fact they are both in the reality TV world and have bonded over their experiences."
As fans will recall, Blake first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and was one of her final two suitors. After he didn't get her final rose, he went on to appear on season six of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, where Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman confronted him about hooking up with each of them at Stagecoach before the show and Hannah Godwin found herself in a love triangle with him and her now fiancé Dylan Barbour. Blake ultimately left the show week five.
As for Giannina, she got engaged to Damian Powers on Love Is Blind, which premiered in 2020. But on their wedding day, he didn't say "I do." Still, Damian and Giannina tried to make their relationship work, and fans watched their journey continue on the 2021 reunion Love Is Blind: After the Alter. However, his hangouts with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago didn't seem to help (Damian previously told E! News "Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends").
In August 2021, Giannina revealed she and Damian split. "I'm officially single," she said on E! News' Nightly Pop at the time. "You heard it here first! I feel really good about it. I'm happy, I've been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next."
People was first to report Blake and Giannina are dating. E! News has reached out to both stars' reps but has yet to hear back.