Abigail Breslin Claps Back After Being Called a "Pathetic Loser" for Wearing Mask

Abigail Breslin isn't apologizing for masking up.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact families around the world, the 25-year-old actress is following guidance by health officials to wear a mask inside public spaces and when social distancing isn't possible.
When browsing social media, however, Abigail learned not everyone is on the same page.
On Jan. 3, Abigail shared a picture from her visit to Las Vegas, where she wore a mask while riding the Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York Hotel and Casino. One user chose to comment on the photo, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?" What came next was a personal answer from Abigail herself.
"That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him COVID," she wrote. "You can kindly go f--k off now."
Abigail added in the caption, "Sorry not sorry. Although I love ignorant comments (sarcasm obviously), I just can't tolerate it from someone with the username ‘chesty1987.'"
Back in February 2021, Abigal took to Instagram and announced the passing of her father, Michael Breslin, at age 78.
"My daddy..." the Little Miss Sunshine star wrote. "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."
She continued, "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family."
Since then, the actress has spoken candidly about grief including the "weird" holiday she experienced without her father by her side.
"I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now," Abigail wrote. "I think it's be [sic] somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.'"