Why Ted Lasso Fans Think Season 3 Is About to Start Production

Is Apple TV+'s beloved comedy Ted Lasso about to start filming the new season? See why fans think so—and hear what some cast members have to say about it here.

You've got to believe!

On Jan. 4, after Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) posted a selfie on Instagram of Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and himself boarding a private jet with the caption, "Here we go," fans of Ted Lasso are understandably freaked out. And TBH, so did we.

"Thank you for making such an incredible show that's helping me through a very difficult time in my life," one fan commented. "Can't wait for Season 3!" Another user, @ayanbivarsi, commented, "SEASON 3 LET'S GO," @ayanbivarsi and @meganselke_vo wrote, "can't wait to watch season 3!!!" 

Though a release date for the award-winning Apple+ series hasn't been announced yet, fans may be on to something. Back in 2021, some of the cast said that production would begin early this year. In an interview with VarietyPhil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, the AFC Richmond top scorer, revealed that production would begin on Jan. 31. 

But AFC Richmond boss Rebecca Welton—a.k.a. Hannah Waddingham—says otherwise. On Dec. 10, Waddingham teased on The Late Late Show With James Corden that season three would begin shooting February 14, or Valentine's Day, which she said was "rather lovely."

And as far as what's to come in the new season, Dunster isn't sure. "Honestly, I'm not trying to be coy, but I don't know anything," the actor said back in October. "I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is."

He continued, "He sprinkles ideas of what's going to come here and there but there's nothing really specific. They're in the writers room now and we'll see what happens."

Our thoughts on having to wait a few more months for production? As Ted would say, "If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later."

