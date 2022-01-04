Why Ted Lasso Fans Think Season 3 Is About to Start Production

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

You've got to believe!

On Jan. 4, after Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) posted a selfie on Instagram of Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and himself boarding a private jet with the caption, "Here we go," fans of Ted Lasso are understandably freaked out. And TBH, so did we.

"Thank you for making such an incredible show that's helping me through a very difficult time in my life," one fan commented. "Can't wait for Season 3!" Another user, @ayanbivarsi, commented, "SEASON 3 LET'S GO," @ayanbivarsi and @meganselke_vo wrote, "can't wait to watch season 3!!!"

Though a release date for the award-winning Apple+ series hasn't been announced yet, fans may be on to something. Back in 2021, some of the cast said that production would begin early this year. In an interview with Variety, Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, the AFC Richmond top scorer, revealed that production would begin on Jan. 31.