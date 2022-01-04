Reigning Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Details About Recent Robbery

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is reeling in the aftermath of a harrowing incident.

The 42-year-old engineering manager revealed on Monday, Jan. 3, that she had been robbed over the weekend. Amy delivered the news on Twitter, where she has been giving fans an in-depth look at her record-breaking run on the quiz show through her "game threads."

"Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone," she tweeted. "I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

Amy went on to note in a second tweet: "So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up."

She added to fans, "Thanks for your patience!"

Amy, who currently resides in Oakland, Calif., did not share any additional details about the incident, though a public information officer for the Oakland Police Department confirmed to E! News they are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Jan. 2.