Reigning Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Details About Recent Robbery

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is reeling in the aftermath of a harrowing incident.
The 42-year-old engineering manager revealed on Monday, Jan. 3, that she had been robbed over the weekend. Amy delivered the news on Twitter, where she has been giving fans an in-depth look at her record-breaking run on the quiz show through her "game threads."
"Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone," she tweeted. "I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."
Amy went on to note in a second tweet: "So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up."
She added to fans, "Thanks for your patience!"
Amy, who currently resides in Oakland, Calif., did not share any additional details about the incident, though a public information officer for the Oakland Police Department confirmed to E! News they are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Jan. 2.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time when two individuals—one with a firearm—approached the victim and demanded property. The victim complied, the police spokesperson said, and the individuals ran off with the victim's personal belongings.
As of Jan. 4, no arrests have been made.
The robbery came days after Amy's 21st consecutive win on Jeopardy! was televised, making her winningest woman in the quiz show's history. She also recently became Jeopardy!'s highest-earning female player, as well as the first transgender contestant to qualify for its revered Tournament of Champions.
On New Year's Eve, Amy addressed transphobic comments she had received online, writing in a sarcastic tweet, "I'd like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I'm a man."
She quipped, "Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind."
In an interview with her local news station ABC7 in December, Amy said that she hopes her record-breaking run on Jeopardy! will "send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too."
"I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes," she explained. "Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved."
E! News has reached out to Jeopardy! for comment.