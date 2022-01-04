Nicky and Kathy Hilton Just Wore This Crazy Affordable Brand to Yoga

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Usually, when we see celebs out in the wild, they're dressed from head to toe in designer duds, but that's not always the case.
On Sunday, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton rocked the cutest outfits from Old Navy for a yoga class in a Los Angeles park, and to say we are obsessed, would be an understatement!
With yoga mats in tow, the Paris in Love stars were seen walking to their class in Old Navy's Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings in different prints. Nicky topped off her look with the brand's Slouchy Sherpa Zip Jacket and Kathy stayed warm with the Frost-Free Water-Resistant Gender-Neutral Hooded Puffer Jacket. The best part? Their looks are so affordable!
Want to twin with the Hilton women? Scroll below to shop their outfits and get your zen on, too!
Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings for Women
The jury is still out on who Hunky Dory is, but we do know these are the exact leggings Kathy wore to her yoga class. They have must-have features like a high-rise comfort waistband, light compression PowerSoft fabric and moisture-wicking technology. Even better, they're currently on sale!
Frost-Free Water-Resistant Gender-Neutral Hooded Puffer Jacket for Adults
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star completed her look with this gender-neutral hooded puffer! The jacket is available in sizes XS-XXXL and three other shades to compliment any winter wardrobe.
Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings for Women
We are obsessed with the dreamy blue colorway the "365 Style" author chose for her yoga outing! Besides the smooth, light compression fabric, you'll love the four-way super stretch these leggings have to offer.
Slouchy Sherpa Zip Jacket for Women
You can never have too many sherpa jackets during the colder months! Nicky's jacket comes in eight colors that are sure to match your 2022 aesthetic.
Ready for more celeb must-haves? Check out the brands stars loved so much that they invested in them!